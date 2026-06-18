Iran supreme leader says direct talks with US do 'not mean accepting its views'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that future talks with the United States would be held directly but that did not mean "accepting its views".



"It is obvious that the face-to-face negotiations that will be held in the future will not mean accepting the enemy's point of view," Khamenei said in a message read on state television, his first reaction to the Iran-U.S. deal ending the war that broke out late February.



AFP

