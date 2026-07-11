Saudi crown prince, Trump discuss regional developments and US-Iran talks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Saturday from U.S. President Donald Trump.



During the call, the two leaders reviewed regional developments, including the talks between Washington and Tehran.



They also underscored the importance of maritime security and freedom of navigation, expressing support for efforts that contribute to security and stability in the region.



Bin Salman and Trump also discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it across several sectors and exchanged views on regional and international issues.