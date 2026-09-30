Diverted flydubai flight to Israel was not a hijacking incident, Israeli prime minister's office said

Middle East News
30-09-2026 | 03:09
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Diverted flydubai flight to Israel was not a hijacking incident, Israeli prime minister&#39;s office said
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Diverted flydubai flight to Israel was not a hijacking incident, Israeli prime minister's office said

The diversion to Saudi Arabia of ⁠a flydubai flight to Israel on Wednesday is not believed to be ‌a ⁠hijacking incident, a spokesperson for the ⁠Israeli prime minister's office said.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

​Saudi Arabia

Flydubai

​Israel

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