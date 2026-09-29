Speaker Berri warns against ending UNIFIL mandate, says US alone can pressure Israel to end war on Lebanon

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said there is still time to avoid what he described as the grave mistake of failing to renew the mandate of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon.



Berri said the U.S. administration and President Donald Trump are the only ones capable of pressuring Israel to end its war on Lebanon.



He added that the main obstacle to implementing the ceasefire agreement is Israel's failure to comply with its obligations under the agreements reached to end the war.



Berri also stressed that Lebanon's right to pursue legal action against Israel over its alleged crimes is a sovereign right that must not be relinquished under any circumstances.