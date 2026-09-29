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Morocco's king appoints first woman PM following Sept 23 election
Middle East News
29-09-2026 | 12:08
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Morocco's king appoints first woman PM following Sept 23 election
King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as Morocco's first woman prime minister on Tuesday after her liberal-centrist party came out on top in a September 23 parliamentary election, the royal palace said.
Reuters
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