Sources to LBCI: Senior US and Arab officials attend dinner honoring Lebanese PM Salam in Washington

Sources told LBCI that a dinner held in honor of Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Lebanese Embassy in Washington was attended by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, Deputy National Security Adviser Mike Needham, and Deputy National Security Adviser to the Vice President Joseph Cutler.



The sources said the dinner was also attended by presidential assistant Sebastian Gorka and State Department adviser Dan Holler, along with senior officials from the White House and the U.S. departments of State, Treasury, Energy and Commerce.



Notably, the dinner also brought together Saudi Arabia’s special envoy to Lebanon, Prince Yazid bin Farhan, the UAE ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba, and a number of Arab ambassadors.



The dinner was held in Salam's honor during his visit to Washington.