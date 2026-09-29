Russian hybrid campaign 'failing to undermine' NATO support for Ukraine: Rutte

Russia's campaign of sabotage and interference in Europe is failing to undercut support for Ukraine, NATO chief Mark Rutte said Tuesday, after Estonia accused Moscow of mounting an arson attack on a defense company last month.



"Russia continues its reckless campaign of hostile actions against NATO allies. It is trying to weaken our resolve and stop our support for Ukraine. But Russia is failing. It is failing on the battlefield in Ukraine and it is failing to undermine our unity and support for Ukraine," Rutte told journalists.



AFP