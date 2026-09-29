Israel defense minister threatens to target Hamas leaders abroad

Middle East News
29-09-2026 | 10:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel defense minister threatens to target Hamas leaders abroad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel defense minister threatens to target Hamas leaders abroad

Israel's defense minister threatened on Tuesday to go after Hamas leaders residing outside Gaza, as the military continues to target Palestinians it says are militants inside the war-ravaged territory.

"Hamas leaders abroad are also in the crosshairs. None of these despicable murderers, who played a central role in the October 7 massacre, should die peacefully in their beds," Israel Katz said in a video statement released by his office, referring to Hamas' 2023 attack that sparked the Gaza war.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Defense

Minister

Hamas

Leaders

LBCI Next
Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: Official media
Iraq hangs 10 convicted of 'terrorism': Health, security officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-11

Sources to LBCI: MPs refuse to resume session unless Defense Minister is allowed to speak

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-09

In message to Syrian president, Israeli defense minister says troops 'not moving'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-21

Lebanon defense minister vows continued efforts to ensure displaced southerners return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-11

Defense Minister to skip evening session as dispute over speaking rights continues: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Morocco's king appoints first woman PM following Sept 23 election

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: Official media

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Iraq hangs 10 convicted of 'terrorism': Health, security officials

LBCI
Middle East News
09:19

Italy completes troop withdrawal from Iraq

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-19

US launches strikes to 'punish' Iran after troops killed

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-27

US-Israeli airstrikes target two steel plants in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-25

Iran president says sees 'favourable outlook' ahead of US talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-05-30

Lebanon Finance Ministry clarifies aid figures: $50 million to Social Affairs, broader aid exceeds hundreds of millions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Israeli army claims it destroyed over 600 infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:47

US Treasury urges Lebanon to disrupt Iranian, Hezbollah financial networks and advance banking reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

PM Salam meets World Bank chief in Washington to discuss reforms, recovery and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Speaker Berri warns against ending UNIFIL mandate, says US alone can pressure Israel to end war on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

US forces exit Iraq after two decades, leaving opening for Iran

LBCI
World News
05:17

Russian hybrid campaign 'failing to undermine' NATO support for Ukraine: Rutte

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More