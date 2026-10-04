News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Story
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met
Middle East News
04-10-2026 | 05:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met
The Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until seven Iranian conditions set out in a June interim agreement with the U.S. are met, Nournews reported Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying on Sunday, a few days after Tehran received Washington's reply to its diplomatic proposal.
“The Americans, who say something different in the media, have recently put forward proposals through a mediator. But they must understand that the period of dragging out the process and dictating one-sided demands is over," Qalibaf was quoted as saying.
"The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm, and the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until our seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met."
Reuters
Middle East News
Strait of Hormuz
Iran
United States
Next
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
Iran FM tells US there is no military solution to their conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-08-18
Iran negotiator Ghalibaf says Hormuz will not open until US meets demands
Middle East News
2026-08-18
Iran negotiator Ghalibaf says Hormuz will not open until US meets demands
0
Middle East News
2026-07-20
Iran says will not allow Hormuz strait to be used to threaten country
Middle East News
2026-07-20
Iran says will not allow Hormuz strait to be used to threaten country
0
World News
2026-08-25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more
World News
2026-08-25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more
0
Middle East News
2026-07-12
US military says forces are ready to ensure freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-07-12
US military says forces are ready to ensure freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:35
Houthis target Aramco sites in Saudi capital, Khurais area: Statement
Middle East News
09:35
Houthis target Aramco sites in Saudi capital, Khurais area: Statement
0
Middle East News
08:21
Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory
Middle East News
08:21
Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory
0
Middle East News
07:48
Egypt's Sisi urges 'dialogue, not confrontation' as African leaders meet
Middle East News
07:48
Egypt's Sisi urges 'dialogue, not confrontation' as African leaders meet
0
Middle East News
07:19
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
Middle East News
07:19
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:02
Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister
World News
08:02
Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister
0
World News
08:13
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot links, police say
World News
08:13
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot links, police say
0
World News
2026-05-15
Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners of war: Moscow
World News
2026-05-15
Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners of war: Moscow
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
Sources to LBCI: Ali Hassan Khalil holds meetings in Doha, discusses ceasefire efforts with Qatari officials
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
Sources to LBCI: Ali Hassan Khalil holds meetings in Doha, discusses ceasefire efforts with Qatari officials
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details
2
World News
11:03
Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city
World News
11:03
Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city
3
World News
10:37
Houthis say Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on Sanaa on Saturday
World News
10:37
Houthis say Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on Sanaa on Saturday
4
Middle East News
08:21
Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory
Middle East News
08:21
Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory
5
Middle East News
07:19
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
Middle East News
07:19
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
6
World News
08:02
Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister
World News
08:02
Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister
7
Middle East News
05:47
Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met
Middle East News
05:47
Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met
8
World News
06:45
Russia strikes hit Kyiv as Germany's Merz visits
World News
06:45
Russia strikes hit Kyiv as Germany's Merz visits
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More