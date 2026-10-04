Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met

The Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until seven Iranian conditions set out in a June interim agreement with the U.S. ‌are met, Nournews reported Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying on Sunday, a few days after Tehran received Washington's reply to its diplomatic proposal.



“The Americans, who say something different in the media, have recently put forward proposals through a ⁠mediator. But they must understand that the period of dragging out the process and dictating one-sided demands is over," Qalibaf was quoted as saying.



"The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm, and the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until our seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met."



Reuters