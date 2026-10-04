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Iran FM tells US there is no military solution to their conflict
Middle East News
04-10-2026 | 05:21
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Iran FM tells US there is no military solution to their conflict
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that there was no military solution to his country's conflict with the United States, with talks on ending the war apparently at an impasse.
A campaign of heavy bombardment failed to bring a decisive close to the war launched by the U.S. and Israel in late February, and Washington in recent weeks has dialled back military operations in favour of economic pressure.
"If our enemies again choose the path of military confrontation, our response will be stronger than before, and we will defend ourselves with even more force," Araghchi said at a gathering of foreign ambassadors.
"There is no military solution, nor any solution based on new sanctions," he continued, adding that "only negotiations based on justice and fairness" could end the conflict.
The two sides agreed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at providing a framework for a permanent resolution, but the deal collapsed, largely due to disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has sought to impose control over the vital shipping lane since the start of the war, and has attacked vessels that attempt to transit without its authorisation.
Iranian and U.S. officials last week held indirect talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, with Tehran saying it presented seven conditions for reopening the strait.
Trump, however, rejected the proposal, while leaving the door open both to further talks and renewed military operations.
The United States has not struck Iran since September 1.
U.S. media outlet Axios reported that top Trump cabinet members met Friday to discuss the war in Iran, as well as the conflict in Yemen, where the Tehran-backed Houthis have been fighting government forces and attacking Saudi Arabia.
AFP
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