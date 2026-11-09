News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Iran says no unauthorised vessels transited Strait of Hormuz overnight after navigation aids destroyed
Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 01:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says no unauthorised vessels transited Strait of Hormuz overnight after navigation aids destroyed
Navigational aid systems in the south of the Strait of Hormuz were destroyed and no unauthorised vessels transited the maritime route overnight, an unnamed Revolutionary Guards Navy official told Iranian state media on Monday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Strait of Hormuz
Revolutionary Guards
Navy
Next
Iraq's Khor Mor gas field suspends output after drone attack, operator says
Trump says he is unlikely to order Iran attack if talks progress, CNN reports
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:51
COP31 opens after delay over climate finance
World News
03:51
COP31 opens after delay over climate finance
0
World News
03:42
20 migrants have died off Crete over past few days: Greece coast guard
World News
03:42
20 migrants have died off Crete over past few days: Greece coast guard
0
Lebanon News
03:14
PromoMedia expands its synchronized digital network with a new landmark in Dbayeh
Lebanon News
03:14
PromoMedia expands its synchronized digital network with a new landmark in Dbayeh
0
Middle East News
02:50
UAE's Gargash says US-Iran settlement appears difficult
Middle East News
02:50
UAE's Gargash says US-Iran settlement appears difficult
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:50
UAE's Gargash says US-Iran settlement appears difficult
Middle East News
02:50
UAE's Gargash says US-Iran settlement appears difficult
0
Middle East News
02:31
Iraq's Khor Mor gas field suspends output after drone attack, operator says
Middle East News
02:31
Iraq's Khor Mor gas field suspends output after drone attack, operator says
0
World News
01:24
Trump says he is unlikely to order Iran attack if talks progress, CNN reports
World News
01:24
Trump says he is unlikely to order Iran attack if talks progress, CNN reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Netanyahu's political future hangs in the balance as Eisenkot faces four paths to forming government: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Netanyahu's political future hangs in the balance as Eisenkot faces four paths to forming government: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-11-06
EU says 'a lot of work' still needed to reach Ukraine peace deal
World News
2026-11-06
EU says 'a lot of work' still needed to reach Ukraine peace deal
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Judge orders evacuation of Baabda Palace of Justice following nearby threat: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Judge orders evacuation of Baabda Palace of Justice following nearby threat: Sources to LBCI
0
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Red Cross calls for 'urgent steps' to de-escalate Yemen-Saudi fighting
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Red Cross calls for 'urgent steps' to de-escalate Yemen-Saudi fighting
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-24
PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins
Lebanon News
2026-02-24
PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:33
Yashar party denies reports of Eisenkot holding talks on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Yashar party denies reports of Eisenkot holding talks on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Netanyahu's political future hangs in the balance as Eisenkot faces four paths to forming government: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Netanyahu's political future hangs in the balance as Eisenkot faces four paths to forming government: The details
3
Middle East News
10:31
Eisenkot says Netanyahu's party welcome to join government under him as new PM
Middle East News
10:31
Eisenkot says Netanyahu's party welcome to join government under him as new PM
4
Lebanon News
08:49
FM Raggi meets Lebanese diaspora in Montreal, vows to restore state sovereignty and end unauthorized weapons
Lebanon News
08:49
FM Raggi meets Lebanese diaspora in Montreal, vows to restore state sovereignty and end unauthorized weapons
5
Lebanon News
05:34
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for Lebanon's neutrality, warns against new war
Lebanon News
05:34
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for Lebanon's neutrality, warns against new war
6
Middle East News
10:15
Israeli president tasks Eisenkot to form government, warns on US ties
Middle East News
10:15
Israeli president tasks Eisenkot to form government, warns on US ties
7
Middle East News
10:03
Iran suggests blasts are not US attacks as both sides report ships hit
Middle East News
10:03
Iran suggests blasts are not US attacks as both sides report ships hit
8
Middle East News
05:07
Israel defense minister says 'mission not complete' on Iran
Middle East News
05:07
Israel defense minister says 'mission not complete' on Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More