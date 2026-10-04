Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP

Middle East News
04-10-2026 | 07:19
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Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen&#39;s Taiz: Security sources to AFP
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Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP

Yemen's Houthis on Sunday cut a vital supply route linking Taiz with Aden -- the interim capital of the internationally recognised government -- according to four security sources.

"We were informed that the Houthis had taken control of the al-Safiya area, where they cut the main road and took control of the police station," a police source in the area told AFP.

Three sources with the Yemeni military confirmed Houthi control over the area and supply route, with the group effectively encircling Taiz city.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Taiz

Aden

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