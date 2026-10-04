Yemen's Houthis on Sunday cut a vital supply route linking Taiz with Aden -- the interim capital of the internationally recognised government -- according to four security sources.



"We were informed that the Houthis had taken control of the al-Safiya area, where they cut the main road and took control of the police station," a police source in the area told AFP.



Three sources with the Yemeni military confirmed Houthi control over the area and supply route, with the group effectively encircling Taiz city.



AFP



