Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases military pressure and lifts blockade

Middle East News
22-09-2026 | 06:25
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Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases military pressure and lifts blockade
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Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases military pressure and lifts blockade

Iran can reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Iran's military central command said it was informed the U.S. was preparing to restart military operations with the support of regional countries, and warned this would ⁠lead to Tehran's retaliation "without limitations and considerations."

"The U.S. needs to announce that it wants to resolve the issue diplomatically, make that official, and then agree on a timeline for how the process will move forward," the senior Iranian official said, adding the Iranian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly is in New York and has full authority to revive diplomacy with the United States.

Iran's ⁠President Masoud Pezeshkian, who left Tehran for New York on Tuesday morning, will not meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the UN headquarters in New York, the official told Reuters.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

US

Military

Blockade

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Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases military pressure and lifts blockade

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