South Korea dispatches team to assess Strait of Hormuz conditions

World News
08-09-2026 | 08:46
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South Korea dispatches team to assess Strait of Hormuz conditions
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South Korea dispatches team to assess Strait of Hormuz conditions

South Korea has sent a fact-finding team to assess the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, its defense ministry said Tuesday, while stressing no troops would be deployed.

"The ministry has dispatched a fact-finding team to assess conditions on the ground in the Strait of Hormuz," it said in a statement. "The team was sent to examine the regional situation and security conditions, and its mission does not presuppose an actual deployment."

AFP

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Strait

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