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Netanyahu orders security review of international flights to Israel after flydubai attack
Middle East News
04-10-2026 | 12:45
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Netanyahu orders security review of international flights to Israel after flydubai attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a security review of international flights to Israel on Sunday, after an attempt by an Omani co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight from Dubai.
Netanyahu "has instructed the Head of the National Security Council, Shmuel Ben Ezra, to appoint an examiner to conduct a thorough review of all security aspects of foreign civil aviation to Israel," a statement from the premier's office said.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Flydubai
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