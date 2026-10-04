More than 70 dead in fighting around Yemen's Taiz over 24 hours: Sources to AFP

Middle East News
04-10-2026 | 12:42
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More than 70 dead in fighting around Yemen&#39;s Taiz over 24 hours: Sources to AFP
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More than 70 dead in fighting around Yemen's Taiz over 24 hours: Sources to AFP

More than 70 people have been killed over the past day by fighting in and around the western Yemeni province of Taiz, sources from both sides told AFP on Sunday, following days of clashes between the Houthi group and government forces.

Sources from the internationally recognised government reported that 34 government troops were killed -- 20 on the edge of Taiz province in neighbouring Lahj -- while Houthi military sources said 39 of their fighters were killed in fighting across Taiz and in border areas with Lahj.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Taiz

Houthis

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