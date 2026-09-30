Flydubai incident: Israel examines possible attack targeting its citizens as Netanyahu orders maximum alert

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel's security establishment is examining several scenarios in coordination with foreign authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the Flydubai aircraft incident, including whether it was a suspected terrorist attack targeting Israelis.



While some assessments have raised doubts about the incident being a deliberate attack, investigators have not ruled out terrorism.



The investigation is focusing on the flight's co-pilot, an Omani national who also holds another citizenship and allegedly attempted to bring down the aircraft.



In response, Israeli authorities raised aviation security precautions to the highest level. Israeli airspace reopened after being closed for several hours, while Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir canceled a planned trip to the United States amid the sensitive security situation.



Regardless of the investigation's findings, the timing of the Flydubai incident has drawn attention.



It occurred less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of the possibility of an operation or attack by foreign actors, despite the Israeli security establishment saying it had no intelligence or reports indicating such a threat.



The developments have prompted calls within Israel to take the possibility of attacks against the country seriously and exercise greater caution.



The incident also comes less than a month before Israel's legislative election, with polls showing declining support for Netanyahu and the far-right bloc compared with the opposition.



Against this backdrop, the Flydubai incident has allowed Netanyahu to emphasize security concerns. He has since ordered maximum alert levels across all fronts and at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide.