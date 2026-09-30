News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Flydubai incident: Israel examines possible attack targeting its citizens as Netanyahu orders maximum alert
News Bulletin Reports
30-09-2026 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Flydubai incident: Israel examines possible attack targeting its citizens as Netanyahu orders maximum alert
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel's security establishment is examining several scenarios in coordination with foreign authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the Flydubai aircraft incident, including whether it was a suspected terrorist attack targeting Israelis.
While some assessments have raised doubts about the incident being a deliberate attack, investigators have not ruled out terrorism.
The investigation is focusing on the flight's co-pilot, an Omani national who also holds another citizenship and allegedly attempted to bring down the aircraft.
In response, Israeli authorities raised aviation security precautions to the highest level. Israeli airspace reopened after being closed for several hours, while Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir canceled a planned trip to the United States amid the sensitive security situation.
Regardless of the investigation's findings, the timing of the Flydubai incident has drawn attention.
It occurred less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of the possibility of an operation or attack by foreign actors, despite the Israeli security establishment saying it had no intelligence or reports indicating such a threat.
The developments have prompted calls within Israel to take the possibility of attacks against the country seriously and exercise greater caution.
The incident also comes less than a month before Israel's legislative election, with polls showing declining support for Netanyahu and the far-right bloc compared with the opposition.
Against this backdrop, the Flydubai incident has allowed Netanyahu to emphasize security concerns. He has since ordered maximum alert levels across all fronts and at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
incident:
Israel
examines
possible
attack
targeting
citizens
Netanyahu
orders
maximum
alert
In Nabatieh al-Fawqa, unexploded ordnance keeps the danger alive
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:02
Israel defence minister says flydubai incident 'attempted jihadist terror attack'
Middle East News
10:02
Israel defence minister says flydubai incident 'attempted jihadist terror attack'
0
Middle East News
04:27
After incident on Flydubai plane, Israel says organising return of Israeli passengers
Middle East News
04:27
After incident on Flydubai plane, Israel says organising return of Israeli passengers
0
Middle East News
15:31
Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE
Middle East News
15:31
Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE
0
Middle East News
09:47
Netanyahu says Saudi Arabia arrested, interrogating flydubai co-pilot
Middle East News
09:47
Netanyahu says Saudi Arabia arrested, interrogating flydubai co-pilot
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
In Nabatieh al-Fawqa, unexploded ordnance keeps the danger alive
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
In Nabatieh al-Fawqa, unexploded ordnance keeps the danger alive
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-29
Israel raises military readiness amid Lebanon operations and fears of regional escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-29
Israel raises military readiness amid Lebanon operations and fears of regional escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-28
From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-28
From October 7 to Iran: What was behind Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-28
Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-28
Lebanon boosts transport and family allowances as labor tensions persist
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-18
Iranian army says struck US targets in Kuwait, Jordan: State TV
Middle East News
2026-07-18
Iranian army says struck US targets in Kuwait, Jordan: State TV
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-15
Israeli strike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2026-03-15
Israeli strike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-26
Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment
Lebanon News
2026-03-26
Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-03
Sources: Riad Salameh transferred to hospital after prosecutor orders medical exams
Lebanon News
2026-08-03
Sources: Riad Salameh transferred to hospital after prosecutor orders medical exams
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanon justice minister: Hezbollah arms handover won’t harm sects, Beirut port indictment by year-end
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanon justice minister: Hezbollah arms handover won’t harm sects, Beirut port indictment by year-end
2
Middle East News
03:09
Diverted flydubai flight to Israel was not a hijacking incident, Israeli prime minister's office said
Middle East News
03:09
Diverted flydubai flight to Israel was not a hijacking incident, Israeli prime minister's office said
3
Lebanon News
03:27
Israeli strike on army vehicle in Nabatieh al-Fawqa seriously wounds Lebanese army serviceman, 3 civilians
Lebanon News
03:27
Israeli strike on army vehicle in Nabatieh al-Fawqa seriously wounds Lebanese army serviceman, 3 civilians
4
Middle East News
03:50
Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says
Middle East News
03:50
Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says
5
Middle East News
04:27
After incident on Flydubai plane, Israel says organising return of Israeli passengers
Middle East News
04:27
After incident on Flydubai plane, Israel says organising return of Israeli passengers
6
Lebanon News
11:48
Lebanon’s Rajji calls for Hezbollah disarmament, end to Israeli occupation during Washington talks
Lebanon News
11:48
Lebanon’s Rajji calls for Hezbollah disarmament, end to Israeli occupation during Washington talks
7
Middle East News
09:43
Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
Middle East News
09:43
Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
8
Middle East News
06:55
Pilots on rerouted flydubai flight injured, hospitalised: Airport
Middle East News
06:55
Pilots on rerouted flydubai flight injured, hospitalised: Airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More