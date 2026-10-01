Israeli airlines plan to resume Dubai flights after flydubai incident

Israel's three largest airlines said on Thursday they planned to resume flights to Dubai after what Israeli officials have said was an apparent attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv the previous day.



Dubai has been one of the most popular destinations for Israelis since the United Arab Emirates signed the Abraham Accords in 2020. The UAE accounted for 1.5 million, or 8.3%, of the passengers travelling through Ben Gurion International Airport in 2025, behind only Greece and the United States.



Security authorities halted Israeli airlines' flights to the UAE at the outset ⁠of the war with Iran in late February. Still, 837,000 passengers, or 7.5% of the total travelling through Ben Gurion, flew there over the first eight months of 2026, half of them on flydubai.



Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, and Arkia have asked security authorities for permission to resume flights to Dubai.



Flag carrier El Al said it plans at least two daily flights starting in November, contingent upon receiving the necessary approvals from the relevant state authorities.



Israir said it aims for as many as 10 weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai, while Arkia said it would resume flights as soon as operational and logistical readiness allows.







Reuters