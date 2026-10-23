Israel's Netanyahu orders party to cancel political events after West Bank attack

Middle East News
23-10-2026 | 03:01
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Israel&#39;s Netanyahu orders party to cancel political events after West Bank attack
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Israel's Netanyahu orders party to cancel political events after West Bank attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his Likud party to cancel all political events on Friday morning after a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank, the party said, days before national elections.

Likud said in a statement that "Netanyahu gave the instruction to cancel all political events planned by Likud this morning following the grave attack at the Judea Junction."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Netanyahu

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Political

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West Bank

Attack

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