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Israel's Netanyahu orders party to cancel political events after West Bank attack
Middle East News
23-10-2026 | 03:01
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Israel's Netanyahu orders party to cancel political events after West Bank attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his Likud party to cancel all political events on Friday morning after a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank, the party said, days before national elections.
Likud said in a statement that "Netanyahu gave the instruction to cancel all political events planned by Likud this morning following the grave attack at the Judea Junction."
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