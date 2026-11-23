Israel's transport ministry said on Monday it had approved the resumption of flydubai flights pending final confirmation after a co-pilot tried to crash one of its planes in September.



"Minister (Miri) Regev approved the return of the airline flydubai, subject to the approval of the security authorities. This step constitutes a significant move in renewing air connectivity between Israel and the United Arab Emirates," the transport ministry said in a statement after a delegation visited the UAE.







AFP