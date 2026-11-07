Death toll rises to 22 in Saudi strike on Yemen's Sanaa province: Houthi media

Middle East News
07-11-2026 | 06:49
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Death toll rises to 22 in Saudi strike on Yemen&#39;s Sanaa province: Houthi media
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Death toll rises to 22 in Saudi strike on Yemen's Sanaa province: Houthi media

Two media outlets affiliated with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday that the death toll in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province rose to 22.

"The number of victims of the Saudi enemy warplane massacre in the Al-Shariya area... has risen to 22 citizens, most of them children and women, while the number of wounded has risen to 30," the Houthis' Saba news agency said, with the group's Al-Masirah TV reporting the same toll.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Death

Toll

Saudi Arabia

Strike

Yemen

Sanaa

Houthi

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