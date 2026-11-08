Iran suggests blasts are not US attacks as both sides report ships hit

Iranian media suggested explosions in southern Iran on Saturday evening were related to Iranian military activities rather than U.S. strikes while both sides reported that shipping had been hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran's state television said ‌officials had not confirmed any missile strikes on Iranian territory following blasts heard in several areas, including on Qeshm Island in the strait.



President Donald Trump had hinted at renewing major attacks on Iran after last week's US midterm elections but there has been no sign of a large-scale U.S. military operation, which Iran has said it would respond to by striking U.S. and Israeli targets.



Both sides have continued strikes on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, however, restricting exports of energy and other commodities vital to the world economy.



Iran's state television said the evening explosions might be related to Iranian military activity in the waterway, where Iran said two vessels had hit mines and a third ⁠had caught fire.



Reuters