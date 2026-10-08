Turkey says it will not send troops to confront Yemen's Houthis

Middle East News
08-10-2026 | 07:57
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Turkey says it will not send troops to confront Yemen&#39;s Houthis
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Turkey says it will not send troops to confront Yemen's Houthis

Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday ruled out sending troops to confront Yemen's Houthi forces, despite a defence pact with Saudi Arabia.

"This is a defence agreement," said Hakan Fidan. "This is not an offensive agreement. That is, Turkey will not send its troops to another country's territory to launch an attack."

AFP

Middle East News

Turkey

Yemen

Houthis

Saudi Arabia

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