Netanyahu says Israel prevented 'major attack' in West Bank

Middle East News
23-10-2026 | 04:16
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Netanyahu says Israel prevented &#39;major attack&#39; in West Bank
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Netanyahu says Israel prevented 'major attack' in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel had prevented a "major attack" after soldiers killed two armed Palestinian assailants in a firefight that left five wounded near the West Bank city of Hebron.

"I commend our heroic fighters, who acted resolutely and prevented a major terrorist attack, and wish our wounded a speedy recovery," Netanyahu said in a statement.

He added that he had instructed the military to "impose a cordon on the city of Hebron and to prepare for a full closure of the entire West Bank starting today," with open-source Telegram groups reporting many checkpoints already closed in the area.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Attack

West Bank

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