Netanyahu says extensive West Bank military operation 'on the way' after attack

Middle East News
23-10-2026 | 08:04
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Netanyahu says extensive West Bank military operation &#39;on the way&#39; after attack
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Netanyahu says extensive West Bank military operation 'on the way' after attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned of an imminent large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank and vowed to displace some residents of Hebron after Palestinian gunmen wounded five Israelis.

Israeli forces "will enter the neighbourhood from which the terrorists came, evacuate the residents, go from house to house, and destroy the terrorist infrastructure," Netanyahu said during a visit to Hebron, according to his office.

"The defence minister and I are considering a very extensive army operation in Judea and Samaria, such as has not been carried out since the Six Day War," he added, referring to the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. "The army is ready to execute it, and we will set the timing, but it is on the way."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

West Bank

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