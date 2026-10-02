The number of deaths in Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has surpassed 4,000, government data showed on Friday, as the worst epidemic in the country's history resists containment efforts.



The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, became the largest and deadliest in Congo after surpassing the ⁠2018-2020 epidemic.



It is now second only to the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, which infected over 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.







Reuters