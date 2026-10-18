EU 'strongly condemns' settlers' attack on delegation in West Bank

Middle East News
18-10-2026 | 07:45
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EU &#39;strongly condemns&#39; settlers&#39; attack on delegation in West Bank
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EU 'strongly condemns' settlers' attack on delegation in West Bank

The European Union said Sunday that it "strongly condemns" an attack the previous day by a group of Israeli settlers on visiting European diplomats.

"The EU strongly condemns the latest attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including on European diplomats," the foreign service said in a communique, also urging "full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists".

AFP

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