Saudi coalition says intercepts ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh

Middle East News
24-10-2026 | 01:00
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Saudi coalition says intercepts ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh
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Saudi coalition says intercepts ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Saturday it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh by the Iran-backed group.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward Riyadh," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki posted on X.

AFP

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