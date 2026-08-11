Death toll from Colombia earthquake rises to 169: Mayors' association

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11-08-2026 | 08:21
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Death toll from Colombia earthquake rises to 169: Mayors&#39; association
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Death toll from Colombia earthquake rises to 169: Mayors' association

At least 169 people died and more than 600 were injured in the earthquake that struck Colombia, according to a tally released Tuesday by the Association of Mayors.

The deaths were concentrated in the western cities of Cali, Pereira, Manizales, and Quibdo. Colombian mayors also reported 165 buildings collapsed in Monday's 7.4- magnitude earthquake.

AFP

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