Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi missile fired towards Riyadh

Middle East News
14-10-2026 | 04:16
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Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi missile fired towards Riyadh
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Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi missile fired towards Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Wednesday it had intercepted a missile fired by the group towards Riyadh, where explosions were earlier reported by AFP journalists.

"Interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh," coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki wrote on X.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Coalition

Houthi

Missile

Riyadh

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