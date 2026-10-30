Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south

Middle East News
30-10-2026 | 12:25
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Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south
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Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone near Riyadh, as well as a missile fired towards Saudi Arabia's southern region.

In two posts on X, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said forces had destroyed the drone in Riyadh province as well as "a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region."

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Yemen

Houthis

Riyadh

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