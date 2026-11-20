Russia fired more than 110 missiles at Ukraine in one of the "largest attacks" of the entire war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday after strikes which killed at least eight people.



"Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic impotence with precisely this kind of terror," Zelensky said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to "redraw the world" with Chinese and U.S. counterparts Xi Jinping and Donald Trump during a summit Thursday in China had been a "failure."







AFP