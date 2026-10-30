News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Zelensky to visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with Erdogan: Turkish presidency
World News
30-10-2026 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky to visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with Erdogan: Turkish presidency
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a working visit to Turkey for talks over war with Russia and the security situation in the Black Sea, the Turkish presidency said.
"During the discussions to be held in Istanbul, the parties will address steps that can be taken to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine, as well as regional and international developments -- most notably the Russia-Ukraine War and the security situation in the Black Sea," Burhanettin Duran, communications director at the presidency, said on X.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
US stocks tumble after disappointing tech results
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-08-20
Turkey 'will not fall into trap' set by Netanyahu on Syria: Turkish presidency
Middle East News
2026-08-20
Turkey 'will not fall into trap' set by Netanyahu on Syria: Turkish presidency
0
World News
2026-10-08
Ukraine team to meet in US with Trump envoys on Friday, Saturday: Zelensky
World News
2026-10-08
Ukraine team to meet in US with Trump envoys on Friday, Saturday: Zelensky
0
World News
2026-10-21
Zelensky calls for freezing of front with Russia as first step to talks
World News
2026-10-21
Zelensky calls for freezing of front with Russia as first step to talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-08-20
Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-08-20
Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:42
US stocks tumble after disappointing tech results
World News
09:42
US stocks tumble after disappointing tech results
0
World News
09:07
Pope Leo XIV voted in US midterm elections
World News
09:07
Pope Leo XIV voted in US midterm elections
0
World News
09:02
Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries: Russian deputy PM
World News
09:02
Ukraine resumes attacks on Russian oil refineries: Russian deputy PM
0
World News
08:54
Crypto platform Binance confirms 'complex' $6.3 bn hack
World News
08:54
Crypto platform Binance confirms 'complex' $6.3 bn hack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-13
Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-13
Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?
0
World News
2026-10-29
At least 68 people dead in Spain's second major train crash this year
World News
2026-10-29
At least 68 people dead in Spain's second major train crash this year
0
Middle East News
2026-10-01
Israeli airlines plan to resume Dubai flights after flydubai incident
Middle East News
2026-10-01
Israeli airlines plan to resume Dubai flights after flydubai incident
0
World News
2026-09-04
US targets Turkish entities with Iran-related sanctions
World News
2026-09-04
US targets Turkish entities with Iran-related sanctions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:39
ISF arrests suspect in murder of Priest Samir Daou in Jbeil
Lebanon News
06:39
ISF arrests suspect in murder of Priest Samir Daou in Jbeil
2
Lebanon News
08:45
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
Lebanon News
08:45
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
3
Lebanon News
04:55
Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:55
Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:08
PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach
Lebanon News
05:08
PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach
5
Lebanon Economy
03:38
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:38
Lebanon updates fuel prices
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Arab vote at the center of Israel's election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Arab vote at the center of Israel's election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling
7
World News
12:50
Spain train crash death toll rises to 74: Transport ministry
World News
12:50
Spain train crash death toll rises to 74: Transport ministry
8
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More