Zelensky to visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with Erdogan: Turkish presidency

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30-10-2026 | 10:26
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Zelensky to visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with Erdogan: Turkish presidency
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Zelensky to visit Turkey on Saturday for talks with Erdogan: Turkish presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a working visit to Turkey for talks over war with Russia and the security situation in the Black Sea, the Turkish presidency said.

"During the discussions to be held in Istanbul, the parties will address steps that can be taken to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine, as well as regional and international developments -- most notably the Russia-Ukraine War and the security situation in the Black Sea," Burhanettin Duran, communications director at the presidency, said on X.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey

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