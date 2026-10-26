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Pakistan army chief Asim Munir visiting Tehran: Military
Middle East News
26-10-2026 | 05:53
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Pakistan army chief Asim Munir visiting Tehran: Military
Pakistan's powerful army chief Asim Munir travelled to Iran on Monday, the Pakistani military said, after Tehran announced talks in the Islamic Republic on regional security.
"Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir ... is visiting Tehran, Iran for an official visit," the Pakistani military's media wing said in a statement without elaborating on the purpose of the trip, one of several made by the army chief to Iran since Pakistan became a mediator in attempts to end this year's Middle East war.
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