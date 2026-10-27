Netanyahu rival Eisenkot urges voters to unseat 'worst govt' in Israeli history

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 08:21
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Netanyahu rival Eisenkot urges voters to unseat &#39;worst govt&#39; in Israeli history
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Netanyahu rival Eisenkot urges voters to unseat 'worst govt' in Israeli history

Gadi Eisenkot, the main election challenger of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged voters on Tuesday to oust the "worst government" in Israel's history.

"I call on all citizens of Israel to go vote, not to buckle under the heat or the disruptions, to stick to the mission: to replace tonight the worst government since the state was established," he said.

AFP

Middle East News

rival

Eisenkot

urges

voters

unseat

'worst

govt'

Israeli

history

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