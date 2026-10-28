Arab Israeli candidate calls for 'genuine Jewish-Arab partnership' to unseat Netanyahu

The leader of one of Israel's Arab-majority lists, which are projected to make strong gains in close-fought elections, called on Wednesday for a "genuine Jewish-Arab partnership" to help remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



"Anyone who wants to offer a substantive and genuine alternative to Netanyahu's blood-soaked government will have to talk to us to secure the path to the change that the public in Israel longs for," Yousef Jabareen, who heads the far-left Joint List, told Israeli media.



AFP



