Arab Israeli candidate calls for 'genuine Jewish-Arab partnership' to unseat Netanyahu

Middle East News
28-10-2026 | 10:20
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Arab Israeli candidate calls for &#39;genuine Jewish-Arab partnership&#39; to unseat Netanyahu
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Arab Israeli candidate calls for 'genuine Jewish-Arab partnership' to unseat Netanyahu

The leader of one of Israel's Arab-majority lists, which are projected to make strong gains in close-fought elections, called on Wednesday for a "genuine Jewish-Arab partnership" to help remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Anyone who wants to offer a substantive and genuine alternative to Netanyahu's blood-soaked government will have to talk to us to secure the path to the change that the public in Israel longs for," Yousef Jabareen, who heads the far-left Joint List, told Israeli media.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Elections

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