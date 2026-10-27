Qatar ruler, Iran president discussed war, Hormuz in Moscow meeting: Emir's office

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 08:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar ruler, Iran president discussed war, Hormuz in Moscow meeting: Emir&#39;s office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar ruler, Iran president discussed war, Hormuz in Moscow meeting: Emir's office

Qatar's ruler and the Iranian president discussed the Middle East war and the blockaded Strait of Hormuz during a meeting in Moscow, the emir's office said on Tuesday.

"They reviewed developments in the regional situation, foremost among them the latest on the negotiations, the Strait of Hormuz, and energy supplies," a statement said.

AFP

Middle East News

ruler,

president

discussed

Hormuz

Moscow

meeting:

Emir's

office

LBCI Next
Netanyahu rival Eisenkot urges voters to unseat 'worst govt' in Israeli history
LBCI tracks shifts in Israel’s voter turnout as of midday compared with 2022
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-20

Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu in Israel fuels fears of renewed war with Iran

LBCI
World News
2026-09-25

Trump says he discussed Iran war with China's Xi

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-26

Iran president urges 'regional unity' in meeting with Mecca pact countries

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-12

Bahrain says won't participate in Hormuz meeting with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

Qatar says Iran needs to show good intentions for mediation efforts to succeed

LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Palestinians protest against military demolitions in West Bank as Israelis vote

LBCI
Middle East News
10:05

Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi defense ministry in Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
09:50

Israeli opposition party warns PM 'laying groundwork' for election challenge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-07

BDL governor Karim Souaid reveals the fate of deposits and gold

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

LBCI tracks shifts in Israel’s voter turnout as of midday compared with 2022

LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Palestinians protest against military demolitions in West Bank as Israelis vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-02

Lebanon’s electricity tariff dilemma: Pay more to EDL or pay more to generators?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More