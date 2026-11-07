Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to form government

Israel's president on Saturday chose Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest ‌rival, to try to form a new government, Israeli media reported, following a deadlocked election that left neither man with a ⁠clear path to power.



Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting to hold onto office after his religious-nationalist coalition lost its majority in an October 27 election but still emerged as the largest bloc in ‌parliament.



An ⁠anti-Netanyahu bloc led by Eisenkot, an ex-military chief, has refused to join forces with Arab parties who ⁠could hand it a majority. But Arab leaders, angered by policies of Netanyahu ⁠and his far-right allies, still nominated Eisenkot during marathon talks ⁠with President Isaac Herzog.



Reuters