Palestinians protest against military demolitions in West Bank as Israelis vote

Israeli troops fired a stun grenade on Tuesday to disperse Palestinians who gathered to protest against an Israeli military operation that has displaced thousands of residents from a neighborhood in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.



The unrest, which follows the deaths of two Israeli soldiers shot by Palestinian gunmen at a checkpoint last week, unfolded as Israelis were voting in an election in which the country's posture in the West Bank has been a major political issue.



Some Palestinian officials have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of launching a crackdown in the West Bank to coincide with the vote, as a way to energize his right-wing supporters. The government says its operation is a response to the attack on its soldiers.









Reuters