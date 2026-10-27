Netanyahu urges Israelis to vote 'the right way' as he casts ballot

Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 06:52
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Netanyahu urges Israelis to vote &#39;the right way&#39; as he casts ballot
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Netanyahu urges Israelis to vote 'the right way' as he casts ballot

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Israelis to vote "the right way" on Tuesday as he cast his ballot in Jerusalem, facing a close-fought race in a pivotal general election.

Israelis are flocking to the polls for the first time since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, with a deeply divided electorate delivering their verdict on the veteran leader.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Ballot

Elections

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