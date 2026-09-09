Britain must 'stand against injustice' over West Bank settlements: PM Burnham

Britain had to "stand for something," Prime Minister Andy Burnham told parliament on Wednesday in a defense of his government's decision to block imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.



Burnham, who has been in the job since July, said Britain had long endorsed the two-state solution in the Middle East, but words needed to be backed by action.



"Leadership is about taking action where there is injustice, where we need to correct unfairness, people being driven out of their homes," he said.



"In this ⁠difficult and dangerous world, Britain has to stand for something."







Reuters