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Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi defense ministry in Riyadh
Middle East News
27-10-2026 | 10:05
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Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi defense ministry in Riyadh
Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said they targeted the Saudi defense ministry in the capital Riyadh, where authorities earlier said they had intercepted missiles launched by the group.
"Our armed forces targeted the Ministry of Defense in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile and the hit was direct," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
AFP correspondents in Riyadh had heard explosions earlier in the day. Authorities said they intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the city.
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