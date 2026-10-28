Israel's defence minister on Wednesday denounced opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot for urging the military to resist post-election pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has threatened new strikes on Iran.



"His call to senior military officials not to obey the directives of the prime minister or me or of other relevant security authorities, on the grounds that 'they have his support', is an anti-democratic statement detached from reality," Israel Katz wrote on X.



AFP



