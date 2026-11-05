Eisenkot vows to 'deepen' US-Israel partnership if he becomes PM

Israeli opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot on Wednesday vowed to strengthen ties with the United States if selected as prime minister, saying he would work with President Donald Trump to stabilise the Middle East.



"Under my leadership, we will renew and deepen that partnership, strengthen the bipartisan foundations that have long sustained it," Eisenkot said, adding that he looked forward to working with Trump to "advance our shared security interests, strengthen regional stability, and open new doors to prosperity for the peoples of the Middle East."



AFP



