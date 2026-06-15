Netanyahu says war with Iran saved Israel from threat of 'nuclear annihilation'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran had spared his country from what he described as the Islamic republic's threat of "nuclear annihilation".



"The most important thing is that we saved the State of Israel from the threat of nuclear annihilation," Netanyahu said, in what were his first comments after Washington and Tehran agreed to a deal to end the Middle East war.



"And what would that mean? It would mean that millions of Israeli citizens -- you who are hearing me now -- all of you would have been in terrible danger of mass death... And we have pushed away from us, for years, this danger of the annihilation of Israel's population," Netanyahu said in a televised press conference.



AFP