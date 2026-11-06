Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region

Middle East News
06-11-2026 | 05:36
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Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region
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Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted drone in Mecca region

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in the region of Mecca, Islam's holiest city, following repeated attacks by the pro-Iranian group on the kingdom.

"Interception and destruction of a drone in the Mecca region," Turki al-Malki, the coalition's spokesman wrote on social media, without elaborating on the source of the attack.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Coalition

Intercept

Drone

Mecca

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