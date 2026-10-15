Saudi coalition says missile intercepted in Medina region

Middle East News
15-10-2026 | 05:08
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Saudi coalition says missile intercepted in Medina region
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Saudi coalition says missile intercepted in Medina region

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis on Thursday said it had intercepted a cruise missile in the Medina region -- home to one of Islam's holiest cities that the Houthis previously vowed not to target.

"Interception and destruction of a cruise missile in the Medina region," coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki wrote on X, with the statement also published by state media.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Coalition

Missile

Intercept

Medina

Region

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