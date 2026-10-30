News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Netanyahu bloc finishes in lead but no majority: Official results
Middle East News
30-10-2026 | 10:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu bloc finishes in lead but no majority: Official results
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's camp finished ahead of the opposition but remained well short of a parliamentary majority, according to final results from Israel's general election released early Friday.
Netanyahu's coalition of right-wing and far-right parties won 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats, with his Likud party remaining the largest single faction with 27 seats.
The opposition bloc, led by centrist Gadi Eisenkot, secured 48 seats.
The results from the Central Elections Committee also confirmed a dramatic breakthrough by Arab groupings Raam and the United Arab List, which together won 19 seats and could emerge as kingmakers in coalition talks.
The two parties were targeted by unproven election-fraud allegations circulated by Netanyahu's camp on Thursday.
Politicians and media reports claimed the parties were suspected of receiving Qatari funds to finance vote-buying.
The Arab parties and Qatar denied the allegations, while Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of seeking to "delegitimise" the election results.
Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency said it was investigating suspected irregularities but added it was not intended to "cast aspersions or place blame on an entire sector that went out to vote in a democratic and lawful manner."
Without directly referring to the allegations against the Arab parties, the electoral commission said Thursday that some information that had circulated was entirely unfounded.
The investigation is continuing alongside the process being conducted by the Central Elections Committee. It will have no impact on the final results to be submitted to the president, it said.
The final results will be formally presented on Wednesday to President Isaac Herzog, who will then begin consultations with party leaders before tasking one of them with trying to form a government, the commission said.
The absence of a majority bloc points to potentially difficult coalition negotiations that could last for weeks.
If no government can be formed, Israel could face another election, as it has several times in the past.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Elections
Gadi Eisenkot
Next
Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south
Oman navy evacuates 25 crew from vessel off Musandam
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-28
62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats
Middle East News
2026-10-28
62% of votes counted in Israel election, Netanyahu bloc leads with 53 seats
0
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Israel's Eisenkot says election results show 'lack of confidence' in Netanyahu
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-27
Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-27
Israel election: Five-party opposition bloc takes aim at Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Strong gains for Arab-majority parties in Israel vote: Exit polls
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Strong gains for Arab-majority parties in Israel vote: Exit polls
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:25
Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south
Middle East News
12:25
Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south
0
Middle East News
08:49
Oman navy evacuates 25 crew from vessel off Musandam
Middle East News
08:49
Oman navy evacuates 25 crew from vessel off Musandam
0
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
0
Middle East News
08:12
Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents
Middle East News
08:12
Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:09
Netanyahu bloc finishes in lead but no majority: Official results
Middle East News
10:09
Netanyahu bloc finishes in lead but no majority: Official results
0
Lebanon News
08:45
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
Lebanon News
08:45
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
0
Middle East News
08:12
Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents
Middle East News
08:12
Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents
0
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Qatar FM says visited US to support efforts to end Iran war
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Qatar FM says visited US to support efforts to end Iran war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:39
ISF arrests suspect in murder of Priest Samir Daou in Jbeil
Lebanon News
06:39
ISF arrests suspect in murder of Priest Samir Daou in Jbeil
2
Lebanon News
08:45
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
Lebanon News
08:45
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
3
Lebanon News
04:55
Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:55
Health Ministry issues warning after suspected trichinellosis cases reported in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:08
PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach
Lebanon News
05:08
PM Salam: Addressing the situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon requires a new approach
5
Lebanon Economy
03:38
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:38
Lebanon updates fuel prices
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Arab vote at the center of Israel's election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Arab vote at the center of Israel's election battle as Likud alleges Qatar meddling
7
World News
12:50
Spain train crash death toll rises to 74: Transport ministry
World News
12:50
Spain train crash death toll rises to 74: Transport ministry
8
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
Middle East News
08:38
Trump says war with Iran 'will end soon'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More