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Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi drone in Mecca region
Middle East News
30-10-2026 | 01:15
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Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi drone in Mecca region
A Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed in the Mecca region a drone fired by Yemen's Houthis.
"A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia has been intercepted and destroyed in the Mecca region," the coalition wrote in a post on X.
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