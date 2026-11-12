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Netanyahu and Eisenkot to meet in Jerusalem for political and security briefing
Middle East News
12-11-2026 | 05:36
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Netanyahu and Eisenkot to meet in Jerusalem for political and security briefing
A joint statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar Party leader, retired Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot, announced that a meeting will be held Thursday in Jerusalem to brief Eisenkot on political and security developments.
The meeting, to be held at the Prime Minister's Office, will also be attended by Netanyahu's military secretary, Major General Guy Markizano.
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